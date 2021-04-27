-
WPLW (Pulse 96.9 & 102.5)/Raleigh Morning Man Jax Is On The Move; Replacement Needed
June 18, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CURTIS MEDIA Top 40 WPLW (PULSE 96.9 & 102.5)/RALEIGH morning star JAX has put in his resignation for a new position that has yet to be announced.
That leaves ginormous vacancy to host this solo morning drive slot in market #38.
The ideal candidate will be motivated to become the face of the radio station on-air, online, and on-the-streets. Any additional off-air radio skills are a plus, so please include them in your package.
To apply, please send your resume, aircheck/audio links, examples of social media content, references, and anything else you think will help you stand out to WPLW PD, MATT JOHNSON at mjohnson@curtismedia.com. All inquiries and correspondence will be kept in strict confidence. Please, no phone calls.
