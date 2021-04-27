Malave

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) SVP/Insights ANNETTE MALAVE has completed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace certificate program at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH COLLEGE MUMA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS. The 14-hour certification program is sponsored by JABIL and the TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING.

“Multicultural efforts have always been a passion of mine throughout my career in the ad industry. The events of 2020 made me realize that I needed more than just passion, but an education on the role that diversity, equity and inclusivity play in our lives and in the workplace,” said MALAVE. “I hope to take what I learned from this course and apply it to what I do in life and what we offer at RAB.”

