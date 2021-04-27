KRSK Helping Vets

AUDACY Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND’s LIZ & MIKE morning show has joined forces with local businesses to raise money for the purchase and training of a service dog for a local veteran in need.

The SERVICE PET FOR A VET campaign will run from JUNE 21st to 25th. They’ve got a goal of raising $25,000 for NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES, an organization that gifts professionally trained service dogs to VETERANS battling PTSD, helping them regain their freedom and independence.

Every morning LIZ & MIKE will talk to local vets about their experiencesm and how having a service pet has changed their lives. Members of the NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES will also visit the studio to share their stories.

« see more Net News