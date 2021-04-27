Presenting Juneteenth Town Hall

REVOLT BLACK NEWS and VICE MEDIA GROUP will air 'JUNETEENTH Town Hall & Celebration," a forum to discuss change within BLACK communities, premiering on REVOLT’s linear TV channel and VICE TV on SATURDAY, JUNE 19th at 12p (ET)./9a (PT).

The special will feature influential conversations and musical performances bringing together the biggest names in hip-hop and culture, including spoken word and original musical pieces from TIARA THOMAS and a report from VICE NEWS correspondent DEXTER THOMAS.

The discussions and performances are set to explore political topics relevant to the BLACK youth and leaders of today to encourage young changemakers to exercise their political rights and benefit future generations.

REVOLT is excited to have JPMORGAN CHASE's support with this initiative to strengthen the economic foundation of BLACK culture.

