Cannon

SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON and ABBY DE LA ROSA welcomed twin boys, ZION and ZILLION on JUNE 14.

CANNON has twins, 9-year-old MOROCCAN and MONROE with ex-wife MARIAH CAREY. CANNON also has two kids with BRITTANY BELL; 3-year-old son, GOLDEN and daughter POWERFUL QUEEN born in DECEMBER.

« see more Net News