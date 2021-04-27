-
Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys
SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON and ABBY DE LA ROSA welcomed twin boys, ZION and ZILLION on JUNE 14.
CANNON has twins, 9-year-old MOROCCAN and MONROE with ex-wife MARIAH CAREY. CANNON also has two kids with BRITTANY BELL; 3-year-old son, GOLDEN and daughter POWERFUL QUEEN born in DECEMBER.