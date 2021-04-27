FCC Needs To Aid Minority Broadcasters

Former FCC Commissioner ANDREW BARRETT says we must improve the Inequities of minority broadcasters in an article for the CHICAGO DEFENDER.

The one-time commissioner asked the FCC to address the issue of minorities in broadcast radio that he has attempted to remedy since the '90s.

BARRETT cites the ability to hyper-localize content and advertising to enhance the localism bedrock of radio broadcasting, and continues that the solution is through new technologies that have already gone through a rigorous FCC commenting period and is now pending FCC approval.

