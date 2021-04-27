-
Former FCC Commissioner Weighs In On Improving Minority Broadcasting
Former FCC Commissioner ANDREW BARRETT says we must improve the Inequities of minority broadcasters in an article for the CHICAGO DEFENDER.
The one-time commissioner asked the FCC to address the issue of minorities in broadcast radio that he has attempted to remedy since the '90s.
BARRETT cites the ability to hyper-localize content and advertising to enhance the localism bedrock of radio broadcasting, and continues that the solution is through new technologies that have already gone through a rigorous FCC commenting period and is now pending FCC approval.