Mike Manley

Longtime CHICO, CA radio show host MIKE MANLEY of the "MANLEY In The Morning Show" on DEER CREEK BROADCASTING Hot AC KMXI (MIX 95.1)/CHICO, CA unexpectedly passed away on WEDNESDAY night at 58.

He worked in CHICO for nearly 25 years as a staple on local morning shows. MANLEY He started with 103.5 THE BLAZE in 1997

MANLEY volunteered thousands of hours to serve the Chico community.

