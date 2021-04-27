Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Two-time GRAMMY-winning multi-hyphenate NIPSEY HUSSLE will be honored with a posthumous star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. HUSSLE is among a list of 38 honorees included in the class of 2022 announced yesterday. Others included in the recording category include the BLACK EYED PEAS, GEORGE E. CLINTON JR., ASHANTI DOUGLAS, DJ KHALED, AVRIL LAVIGNE, LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE and MARTHA REEVES.

The Selection Panel, made up of fellow WALK OF FAMERS, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Chair and WAKE OF FAME honoree, radio personality ELLEN K, who commented, "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

