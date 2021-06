Another Way To Listen

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is adding an FM HD2 simulcast, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The station will be heard via HUBBARD's WSHE-HD2 at 100.3 FM under an LMA of the channel. The simulcast is scheduled to be active by TONIGHT's WHITE SOX-ASTROS game.

