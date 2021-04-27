New Distribution System

300 ENTERTAINMENT has launched it's DIY music distribution system, SPARTA. What separates SPARTA from existing DIY platforms like TUNECORE, DISTROKID and UNITEDMASTERS is that SPARTA is an invitation-only system. SPARTA is more like AWAL. 300 ENTERTAINMENT staff approve music submissions to the SPARTA platform. Independent artists can also be invited to submit their music to SPARTA for distribution.

See more from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.





« see more Net News