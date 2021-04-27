-
300 Entertainment Launches Sparta, Its DIY Music Distribution Platform
June 18, 2021 at 4:56 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
300 ENTERTAINMENT has launched it's DIY music distribution system, SPARTA. What separates SPARTA from existing DIY platforms like TUNECORE, DISTROKID and UNITEDMASTERS is that SPARTA is an invitation-only system. SPARTA is more like AWAL. 300 ENTERTAINMENT staff approve music submissions to the SPARTA platform. Independent artists can also be invited to submit their music to SPARTA for distribution.
See more from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.