Former ISLAND RECORDS Pres./CEO DARCUS BEESE heads to WARNER UK as its EVP. BEESE has also secured a new joint venture label deal with WARNER UK and will serve as its President. He'll report to WARNER UK CEO TONY HARLOW.

BEESE left ISLAND in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/3)

Look for more details on BEESE's joint venture label deal with WARNER UK soon.

