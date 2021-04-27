Oklahoma City

PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING will hold their annual JUNETEENTH MUSIC & ART FESTIVAL at WASHINGTON PARK in OKLAHOMA CITY TOMORROW (6/19) from 10a-6p (CT).

The day will include various music events that will be hosted by RAY J. One of the highlights will include a performance by JON B. Both PERRY/OKLAHOMA CITY properties Urban KVSP (POWER 103.5) and R&B KRMP (92.1/1140-A) will be on hand.

VP/Programming TERRY MONDAY told ALL ACCESS, "PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING has been doing a JUNETEENTH celebration since 1993. We've always thought it was important to celebrate and educate the African American community (with an invite to all other ethnic groups) on this very special date.

"I think this year may be one of the biggest turnouts because of coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also going to be very special since President BIDEN signs off and makes it an official Federal Holiday."

Itinerary:

Food Trucks

OKLAHOMA CITY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT (giving free COVID-19 vaccinations)

Art booths

Food

Games

Vendors

Spoken Word and JUNETEENTH History

Local Bands

Local Artists Performing (R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Gospel)

