IAMJJ Ft. Baker Grace Approved

While the pandemic has put large parts of the music business on hold, some artists find new exciting ways to keep creating. On the "Different Kind Of Blues" collaboration IAMJJ and BAKER GRACE have found a way to cross borders in a time where most of them are being closed off. Don't miss today's discovery of IAMJJ FT. BAKER GRACE on PASSPORT APPROVED.

