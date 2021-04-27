-
Court Documents Show Britney Spears Wasn't Behind Move To End Conservatorship
June 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Newly revealed court documents show that BRITNEY SPEARS or her family, lawyers, management or friends were not behind legal moves to end her court-ordered conservatorship.
YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT has revealed that a LOS ANGELES-area gentleman named STAN WANTUCH filed the petition to end SPEARS' conservatorship. Court documents indicate that WANTUCH has filed a petition to end SPEARS' personal conservatorship, but not that of her estate.
A WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 court hearing in LOS ANGELES is scheduled.
YAHOO has more details here.