Free Concert & Album Release Party on Friday, June 25th at 8p (CT)

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's GARY ALLAN will be celebrating the release of his new album, "RUTHLESS," on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th at 8p (CT), with a special, one-hour concert at NASHVILLE's newest outdoor performance venue, ASSEMBLY HALL, which is located in the new FIFTH + BROADWAY complex in downtown NASHVILLE. Doors will open at 7p (CT).

ALLAN will be performing songs from the 13-track album along with some of his past hits. Additionally, fans at the venue will have a chance to taste ALLAN's new WEED Cellars whiskey brand, which he revealed in the music video for the lead single on his new album, "Waste of A Whiskey Drink."

“'RUTHLESS' is my first album in eight years and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than playing on LOWER BROAD on release day,” said ALLAN. “It feels great to be playing live shows again and to have new music makes it even more special. I’m excited for fans to be able to get their hands on the new music and celebrate the release with me at the show.”

Click here to sign up for free tickets and get more information.

