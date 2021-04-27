Arts (Photo: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL has revealed the full lineup of acts set to take the festival's second stage, "Next From NASHVILLE," during the festival, taking place on FRIDAY, JULY 16th though SUNDAY, JULY 18th in BROOKLYN, MI. Up-and-coming artists set to take the stage are: TENILLE ARTS, ASHLAND CRAFT, ERNEST, LARRY FLEET, ALEX HALL, TREA LANDON, TIM MONTANA, NIKO MOON, KYLIE MORGAN, DREW PARKER, LILY ROSE, DAN SMALLEY, SEAN STEMALY, SKYAMORE and HAILEY WHITTERS.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 5/26), JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS and THOMAS RHETT are set to headline, with additional performers JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, RUSSELL DICKERSON, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHRIS LANE, TRACY LAWRENCE, DAVID LEE MURPHY, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, MITCHELL TENPENNY and DEEJAY SILVER also taking the main stage.

