In recognition and celebration of BLACK MUSIC MONTH, CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS will present the 6th annual BLACK MUSIC HONORS in commemoration of JUNETEENTH.

The pre-taped event will be televised in national syndication between now through JULY 5th on BOUNCE TV. Check local listings. The show will air TOMORROW (6/19) at 1p (ET)

EMMY winning Comedienne LONI LOVE will host the two-hour special. This year's event was filmed in NASHVILLE at CITY WINERY. There will be a special tribute to JUNETEENTH presented by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT.

This year's performers include CECE WINANS, MONTELL JORDAN, AFTER 7, SYLEENA JOHNSON, PLEASURE P, STOKLEY, AVERY SUNSHINE, J. MOSS, Q PARKER, BAHAMADIA, CHRISETTE MICHELE, JAC ROSS, JACQUEES, MUMU FRESH, KEVIN ROSS, THERESA THA SONGBIRD, and ZACARDI CORTEZ.

LOVE said, “Now, more than ever, I think it is important to recognize the contributions that Black music has made to the country and the world. I am beyond thrilled to host this exciting, inspiring and entertaining show. See y’all at the show wearing my shiny dresses.”

Founder/Exec. Producer DON JACKSON added, “This is an incredibly exciting time for us. In addition to the amazing honorees and exciting performances this year, we are also announcing that the BLACK MUSIC HONORS will now be held in the month of JUNE. This is an important time for our community as it is officially BLACK MUSIC MONTH and our national holiday, JUNETEENTH. What better way to honor our legacy at this time.”

2021 Honorees:

Soul Music Icon Award -ANGIE STONE

Urban Music Icon Award -GINUWINE

Gospel Music Icon Award -MARVIN SAPP

Legends Award -RAMSEY LEWIS

Legacy Award -THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC

