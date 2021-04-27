-
Brian McKay Returns To WXTU/Philadelphia For Swing Duties
June 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
A year after departing BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, former Imaging Dir./Production Dir./midday host BRIAN MCKAY has returned for swing/fill-ins and helping out with production where needed. He handles the same duties for AUDACY's crosstown Classic Hits WOGL.
He shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (6/18), writing, "To paraphrase an old saying ... you can come home again. I feel so fortunate to be asked back at a station I’ve considered to be family for 10 years. Here’s to better days ahead."