McKay

A year after departing BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, former Imaging Dir./Production Dir./midday host BRIAN MCKAY has returned for swing/fill-ins and helping out with production where needed. He handles the same duties for AUDACY's crosstown Classic Hits WOGL.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (6/18), writing, "To paraphrase an old saying ... you can come home again. I feel so fortunate to be asked back at a station I’ve considered to be family for 10 years. Here’s to better days ahead."

