Virtual concert special

SUITERADIO and MCLENDON NEW MEDIA are offering the two-hour "Fantasy Park" virtual concert special featuring performances from some of Country music's biggest stars. Hear from LUKE BRYAN, BLAKE SHELTON, KENNY CHESNEY, OLD DOMINION, LUKE COMBS and ERIC CHURCH. The grand finale features a six-song superstar finale featuring GARTH BROOKS and GEORGE STRAIT. The show is voiced by ROWDY YATES, MAC DANIELS, ROBERT B. McENTIRE, MICHAEL O'SHEA, CARLY RUSH and TASHA STEVEN.

The "theater of the mind" concert concept includes the sounds of drone delivery of snacks and virtual fireworks at the end, plus 12 minutes of local avails per hour. Producer/writer and anchor YATES will offer consultation for those looking to make this a buzzworthy event in your market. Get download instructions and all the info by contacting ed@suiteradio.net .

« see more Net News