SUITERADIO's syndicated "BUD & BROADWAY" show host, JERRY BROADWAY, was honored by ST. LOUIS MAGAZINE as "Best Local Author" for his first book, "Amazing Grayson," which chronicles the life of his family over the past 18 years. It focuses on the "trials and victories they experienced after the birth of third child GRAYSON, who was born with two rare brain disorders, and as a result [he] is both Autistic and severely developmentally delayed," according to PR materials.

“This award means more than I can say," said BROADWAY. “This book was my pandemic project, but it was so much more than that. I pulled the curtain all the way back on my life, even spotlighting a couple of years I am in no way proud of. But make no mistake, the star of the show [is] GRAYSON. He inspires us all to never give up no matter how tough the going may get. He is the reason I wrote the book. He’s the reason I launched a syndicated radio show in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the reason the bond between me, my wife DAPHNE, and his older siblings is so strong.”

