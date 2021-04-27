Feingold (Photo: Blue Ridge Public Radio)

BLUE RIDGE PUBLIC RADIO (noncommercial Variety WCQS-ASHEVILLE, NC-WFQS-FRANKLIN, NC-WMQS/MURPHY, NC (BPR CLASSIC) and News-Talk wyqs (bpr news)/mars hill, nc) ceo/gm david feingold is retiring later this year. FEINGOLD joined the station in 2015 after serving as Assistant GM at NEBRASKA's NET and as Business News Editor, National Editor, and LONDON Bureau Chief at CNN. BPR is launching a search for a new CEO/GM.

“My nearly six years at BPR have given me a chance to work with a lot of tremendously talented and dedicated people who share my passion for public radio,” said FEINGOLD. “Together we’ve accomplished a great deal and have made a big difference across the region we serve. It’s truly an optimum time to bring on the next generation of leadership.”

