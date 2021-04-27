-
Randy Lane Tells Us How To Overcome 'Dirty Words' In This Weeks Consultant Tips
Radio Consulting Vet, RANDY LANE asks the question this week,"Have you ever noticed yourself using filler words such as 'kinda,' 'sorta,' or 'like?' Last week’s COACHING TIP about 'Trash Talk' prompted me to think about my own filler words. I’m noticing myself using fillers such as 'uh,' 'you know,' and 'let me ask you a question.' Damn it, I’m not practicing what I teach!" He says.
In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS, RANDY teaches us how to overcome filler words and phrases. Click here to read more.