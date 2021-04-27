Kerrigan (Photo: KSRO)

Former AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KSRO-A-K233CM-K287CD/SANTA ROSA, CA morning host PAT KERRIGAN has returned to the station as host of a series of hour-long specials to air once or twice per month, reports the SANTA ROSA PRESS-DEMOCRAT. The first special aired TUESDAY night (6/15); She will also host a new podcast, "PAT KERRIGAN UNLEASHED."

KERRIGAN left KSRO last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/18/2020) and said at the time that she was leaving to deal with alcoholism, for which she had attended rehab the previous DECEMBER. She played a large role in KSRO's coverage of the 2017 wildfires.

