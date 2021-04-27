Cyrus To Headline Pride Celebration For Peacock TV (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

MILEY CYRUS is set to headline "Stand By You," a special PRIDE celebration filmed in her hometown of NASHVILLE, and available to stream on JUNE 25th, for NBCUNIVERSAL's PEACOCK free streaming service. The special was shot at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM, and will include several special guests including Country stars BROTHERS OSBORNE, ORVILLE PECK, MICKEY GUYTON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MAREN MORRIS and more.

CYRUS said about the special, " A lot of guests, a lot of PRIDE, and a lot of wardrobe changes."

The star, who has identified as pansexual, told VANITY FAIR in 2019, “We’re redefining what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I'm in love with exists on an almost spiritual level. Like, who gives a f**k if he's a guy, if I am a girl, or if he was a woman - who gives a f**k?"

The announcement was made on CYRUS' social media. Check out the trailer here.

