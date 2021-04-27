-
WKXD/Cookeville Adds 'Cheree And Billy In The Morning'
June 18, 2021 at 1:02 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
STONECOM RADIO GROUP Country WKXD (106.9 KICKS COUNTRY)/COOKEVILLE, TN has a new morning show, "CHEREE and BILLY in the Morning." The phone intensive and community-oriented show features CHEREE CARTER, who is also STONECOM'S Dir. of Programming/Talent Coach and the company's Dir. of Original Content and part-time Country musician BILLY MAC. The show airs weekdays from 5-9a (CT).
Their segments will include "Mom Dram MONDAYS," "Relationship Roadblocks," "In The Feels At :50" (positive news stories) and their giveaway segment, "I Want My Country Getaway," which currently features a trip to see CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN live in concert.
Prior to joining STONECOM, CARTER was a syndicated CUMULUS morning show talent of the "Zazza Mornings With CHEREE" show.