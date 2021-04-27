Honoring Independent Music

Presented by MERLIN, the A2IM LIBERA AWARDS featured performances as well as wins from indie rocker PHOEBE BRIDGERS, FANTASTIC NEGRITO and ARLO PARKS. The show streamed exclusively on A2IM’s official YOUTUBE channel on THURSDAY, JUNE 17th.

The 2021 ceremony, produced by THE CONTROL ROOM and held virtually for the second year in a row, also saw a stunning performance from Soul and Gospel legend MAVIS STAPLES, who was honored with the INDEPENDENT ICON AWARD. In addition, the founders of STAX RECORDS were honored with the 2021 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, which was accepted by former co-owner AL BELLl, co-founder JIM STEWART, DORIS FREDRICK, daughter of co-founder ESTELLE AXTON, and DEANIE PARKER, former record executive and STAX RECORDS spokeswoman.

CONCORD, the owner of STAX, has pledged to raise $1 million in scholarships over the next five years for STAX MUSIC ACADEMY (operated by the SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION and home of the MEMPHIS-based STAX MUSIC ACADEMY RHYTHM SECTION, which delivered a powerful performance at this year’s awards).

SWEET RELIEF returned as A2IM’s official charity partner for the LIBERA AWARDS, donating 100% of proceeds raised during the show to career musicians and music industry professionals in need.

For the complete list of winners, go here.

STAPLES' performance of "Who Told You That" can be seen below.

