Audacy's Anthony Donatelli To Become A First-Time Father
June 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY regional afternoon personality ANTHONY DONATELLI and his wife, TORRI, who announced on FRIDAY (6/18) that they are expecting their first child in NOVEMBER.
Paired with HEATHER FROGLEAR, DONATELLI’s “HEATHER & ANTHONY” show airs on Country stations KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA; KMLE/PHOENIX; KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE; and KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR.
Sharing the happy news on FACEBOOK, DONATELLI said, “I can’t believe when we go to CHILI’S from now on the hostess is going to call out, ‘DONATELLI, party of three!’ … We’ll see you in NOVEMBER little nugget!”