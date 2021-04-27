The Donatellis

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY regional afternoon personality ANTHONY DONATELLI and his wife, TORRI, who announced on FRIDAY (6/18) that they are expecting their first child in NOVEMBER.

Paired with HEATHER FROGLEAR, DONATELLI’s “HEATHER & ANTHONY” show airs on Country stations KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA; KMLE/PHOENIX; KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE; and KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR.

Sharing the happy news on FACEBOOK, DONATELLI said, “I can’t believe when we go to CHILI’S from now on the hostess is going to call out, ‘DONATELLI, party of three!’ … We’ll see you in NOVEMBER little nugget!”

« see more Net News