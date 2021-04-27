Jeff

Congratulations to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ALBANY Dir./Content MATTY JEFF and his wife, STACY, who are expecting their third child in OCTOBER. JEFF oversees Country WGNA, Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7), Alternative WQSH (ALT 103.5), AC WPBZ (103.7 THE BREEZE), Hip Hop and R&B WQBK-HD2 (HOT 99.1) and Sports WTMM (ESPN RADIO 104.5 THE TEAM).

JEFF shared the news on FACEBOOK, where he called it the “greatest FATHER’S DAY gift ever!”

