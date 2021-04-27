Edgar (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former EPIC RECORDS VP/Brand Partnerships and THE XX PROJECT Founder/CEO MICHELLE EDGAR is joining LIVEXLIVE as Head of Strategic Partnerships. EDGAR had been with EPIC for the past two years and previously served as an agent at ICM PARTNERS and in brand partnership and licensing positions with WARNER BROS. RECORDS, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, and FRUKT, and founded the MUSIC UNITES benefit concert series.

“We are thrilled to welcome MICHELLE to LIVEXLIVE," Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said in a press release. "Her experiences and relationships are deep with talent and brands, having earned her the reputation as one of the most innovative and creative dealmakers, In addition to her accomplishments in brand marketing and partnerships, MICHELLE has a track record and passion for leading programs in social change, focusing on female leadership and education. MICHELLE, with her professional and personal passions will be a tremendous addition to our management team.”

« see more Net News