Fonseca

BONNEVILLE R&B KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO weekend host AARON FONSECA has added another gig to his busy voice work schedule with a deal to provide voice contributions to DISNEYLAND and WALT DISNEY WORLD rides.

FONSECA also serves as TUNEIN's Head of Audio Production and as PA announcer for the AHL's SAN JOSE BARRACUDA.

