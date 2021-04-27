Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Dua Lipa Holds Top Spot; Lil Nas X, Doja Cat/SZA Top 5; Olivia 'good' Top 10; AJR Top 20

* DUA LIPA spends a 2nd week at #1 at both Hot AC and here at Top 40 with "Levitating" - up another 666 spins at this format

* LIL NAS X vaults into the top 5, moving 6*-4* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" and is up 1983 spins

* DOJA CAT and SZA go top 5 with "Kiss Me More," leaping 8*-5* and also up over 1900 spins at +1948

* OLIVIA RODRIGO surges into the top 10 with "good 4 u," up 13*-10* and up 2310 spins

* Her other song, "deja vu" holds at 12* but is up a strong 908 spins

* AJR enters the top 20 with "Way Less Sad," up 21*-20*

* ANITTA is up 731 spins with "Girl From Rio," moving 26*-23*

* BELLA POARCH scores a 656 spin gain and moves 32*-28* with "Build A Bitch"

* DJ KHALED is up over 500 spins, +515 as he goes to 30* with "I Did It," featuring POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, DA BABY, and LIL BABY

* The lone debut belongs to TAI VERDES at 39* with "A-O-K" at +521 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat/SZA New #1; Giveon, Polo G Top 5; Lil Nas X Top 10

* DOJA CAT takes over the top spot with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 2*-1* and is +468 spins

* GIVEON hits the top 5 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," up 7*-4* and +471 spins

* Also new to the top 5 and climbing 8*-5* is "Rapstar," with a gain of 562 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 10 as "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" moves 11*-8* and is up 374 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA are top 15 with "Ski," moving 16*-14*

* SAWEETIE hits the top 15 as well with "Fast (Motion,") rising 17*-15* and +212 spins

* A huge 30*-16* jump for RODDY RICCH in his second week with "Late At Night," up 1072 spins

* CITY GIRLS surge 31*-23* with "Twerkulator," up 331 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI vault 32*-24* with "I Like Dat" at +359 spins

* MIGOS have the top debut at 36* with "Straightenen" at +360 spins

* SOULJA BOY enters at 38* with "She Make It Clap"

* LIL TECCA returns at 40* with "Never Left"

Urban: Moneybagg Yo New Chart Topper; Coi Leray Runner Up; Young Thug & Gunna Top 5; Giveon, Polo G, Jazmine Sullivan Top 10

* MONEYBAGG YO takes over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Time Today," up 676 spins

* COI LEROY is now the runner up, rising 3*-2* with "No More Parties"

* YOUNG THUG and GUNNA go top 5 with "Ski," moving 7*-5* and is +237 spins

* GIVEON is top 5 at Rhythmic and goes top 10 at Urban with "Heartbreak Anniversary," moving 12*-8* and is +480 spins

* POLO G is top 10, surging 15*-9* with "Rapstar" - up 447 spins

* JAZMINE SULLIVAN is the third entry to the top 10 with a 13*-10* with "Pick Up Your Feelings"

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and DA BABY go top 15 with "Every Chance I Get," up 16*-14* and is +250 spins

* MIGOS surge into the top 20 with "Straightenen," up 25*-18* at +380 spins

* H.E.R. goes 22*-19* with "Come Through," featuring CHRIS BROWN and +176 spins

* ERICA BANKS is the other entry to the top 20 with "Toot That," up 24*-20*, featuring BEAT KING

* RODDY RICCH vaults 37*-21* with "Late At Night," up 1022 spins

* CITY GIRLS soar 38*-28* with "Twerkulator" at +377 spins

* LIL BABY & KIRK FRANKLIN debut at 30* with "We Win" at +421 spins

* HDP4PRESIDENT debuts at 40* with "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell"

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Holds Top Spot; Maroon 5/Meghan Runner Up; Bieber Up Inside Top 10; Marshmello/Jonas Top 15

* DUA LIPA spends a 2nd week at #1 at Hot AC with "Levitating"

* MAROON 5 remains in the runner up spot with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 218 spins

* THE KID LAROI remains at 6* as "Without You" is +270 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER moves 9*-7* with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, up 255 spins

* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS go top 15, up 16*-15* with "Leave Before You Love Me," and are +176 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is +338 spins with "deja vu," as she moves 18*-17*

* ELLE KING & MIRANDA LAMBERT enter the top 20 with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home,") up 21*-20*

* DOJA CAT and SZA are +229 spins with "Kiss Me More" as they move to 21*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO also surges into the top 25 with "good 4 u," up 33*-25* and is up 328 spins

* DAN CALL debuts at 38* with "Get It On"

* REGARD enters at 39* with "You," featuring TROYE SIVAN and TATE MCRAE

Active Rock: A Day To Remember Take Top Spot; Five Finger Top 3; Mammoth WVH, Badflower Top 10

* A DAY TO REMEMBER take the top spot with "Everything We Need," up 2*-1* at +113 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vault inside the top 3 with "Darkness Settles In," climbing 4*-3* and is up 170 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH go top 10 with "Don't Back Down," climbing 12*-9*

* BADFLOWER enter the top 10 with "F The World" moving 11*-10*

* VOLBEAT vault into the top 15, rising a 22*-13* with "Wait A Minute My Girl" at +271 spins

* CHEVELLE go top 20 as "Mars Simula" jumps 21*-19* at +33 spins

* BEARTOOTH are also top 20 with "The Past Is Dead," up 22*-20*

* FOO FIGHTERS surge 35*-22* with "Making A Fire" at +321 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS score a big debut at 28* with "Only Love Can Save Me Now" at +229 spins

* FOZZY enters at 37* with "Sane"

* ARCHITECTS debut at 38* with "Dead Butterflies"

Alternative: Dragons Return To #1; Bleachers Top 15; Manchester, Chvrches Top 20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS return to #1 with "Follow You"

* ALL TIME LOW have two in the top 10

* They remain at #5 with "Once In A Lifetime" while "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR goes back into the top 10 in its 57th week

* BLEACHERS hit the top 15 with "Stop Making This Hurt," rising 17*-15* and is +160 spins

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA hit the top 20 with "Bed Head," climbing 22*-19*

* CHVRCHES hit the top 20 as well with "He Said She Said"

* COLD WAR KIDS score a big debut at 24* with "What You Say" at +427 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS enter at 28* with "Saturday," up 247 spins

* LORDE is back with "Solar Power," debuting at 29* with a +308 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS enter at 33* with "Making A Fire" at +179 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO debuts at 40* with "brutal"

Triple A: Modest Mouse New #1; Alice Merton, Wallflowers Top 10; Twenty One Pilots Top 15; Kings Of Leon Top 20

* MODEST MOUSE take over the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "We Are Between" at +42 spins

* ALICE MERTON hit the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Vertigo," at +25 spins

* WALLFLOWERS also go top 10 with "Roots And Wings," moving 12*-10* at +45 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS enter the top 15 with "Shy Away" and are up 16*-15*

* KINGS OF LEON leap 22*-18* with "Echoing," up 42 spins

* JOHN MAYER scores an impressive debut at 21* with "Last Train Home," up 128 spins

