BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals around the globe, entitled “Next: Creating Amazing Radio, Round 2.” The webinar is 13th in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

It happens THURSDAY, JUNE 24th at 10a (PST)/1p (EST)/7p (CET) and features LEE ABRAMS.

Register at event.webinarjam.com/channel/RadioIdeasWebinar2. Contact SUSAN AKSU at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

