Longtime UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII football announcer ROBERT KEKAULA died SATURDAY morning (6/19) at 56.

KEKAULA, who most recently served as Managing Editor of ABC affiliate KITV (TV)/HONOLULU and was a sports reporter/anchor there, served as radio analyst for HAWAII football in 1992-2010, then as TV play-by-play voice of the RAINBOW WARRIORS on SPECTRUM SPORTS from 2011. He also released three Hawaiian music albums. After starting at KHVH-A and KGMB-TV, he worked two stints at KITV (1989-94 and 1997 through his passing) with a brief stop at KHNL-TV in between.

Statement from UH Athletics on the passing of longtime sportscaster and @HawaiiFootball announcer Robert Kekaula.



Rest in Aloha, Robert.

