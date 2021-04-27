Combs

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS as his hit, "Forever After All," holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country chart for the third week in a row.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER, and newly hired COLUMBIA Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.

