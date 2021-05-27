Live Show This Year

The 2021 BET Awards will be broadcast with a live audience from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY JUNE 27th at 8p (ET). It will air on BET and be hosted by actress TARAJI P. HENSON.

The show recognizes Black achievements in entertainment, music, television, movies, sports, and other fields.

MEGAN THEE STALLION and DABABY lead the award nominations with seven each. CARDI B and DRAKE followed with five nominations apiece. QUEEN LATIFAH will be honored with this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Featured performances will include ANDRA DAY, CITY GIRLS, DABABY, DJ KHALED, H.E.R., JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KIRK FRANKLIN, LIL BABY, LIL DURK, MIGOS, MONEYBAGG YO!, RAPSODY, RODDY RICCH and TYLER THE CREATOR.

BET EVP CONNIE ORLANDO said, “As we return live with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts, including the largest amount of performing talent and several surprise moments. Some of TODAY’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.

For the complete list of nominations click here.

