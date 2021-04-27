More Affiliates

AUDACY has added seven of its secondary AM stations to the BETQL NETWORK, all of which have been rebranded as "THE BET."

The new BETQL affiliates launching TODAY include Sports WJZ-A (THE BET 1300AM)/BALTIMORE, formerly CBS SPORTS RADIO 1300; Sports WXYT-A (THE BET 1270AM)/DETROIT, formerly CBS SPORTS RADIO 1270; Sports KIKK-A (THE BET 650AM)/HOUSTON, formerly CBS SPORTS RADIO 650; KWOD-A (THE BET 1660AM)/KANSAS CITY, rebranded from 1660 THE SCORE; KXST-A (THE BET 1140AM)/LAS VEGAS, formerly CBS SPORTS RADIO 1140; WWWL-A-W225CZ (THE BET 1350AM AND 92.9FM), flipping from Urban Oldies HOT 92.9; and Sports WJFK-A (THE BET 1580AM)/WASHINGTON, flipping from Spanish Sports EL ZOL DEPORTES,

In addition, BETQL network programming will also air in various time slots on three other AUDACY stations, Sports WQAM-A (560 THE JOE)/MIAMI; Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (910 AND 105.1 THE FAN)/RICHMOND; and Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON.

“When we launched the ‘BETQL NETWORK’ in JANUARY, we committed to giving our national audience a home for compelling sports betting content as this new landscape was rapidly growing,” said EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. “This expansion is the next step in that goal and we’re pleased to bring new and dynamic ‘BETQL NETWORK’ programming to nine additional markets and new digital platforms. We are proud to build on our local and national sports audio leadership position with this expanded commitment to production and distribution of entertaining sports betting content to audiences across the country.”

The network has also added AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA evening host JOE GIGLIO to the midday "BETQL DAILY" as JOE OSTROWSKI's co-host. Affiliates will also carry CBS SPORTS RADIO in hours that BETQL does not feed its own programming, including JIM ROME noon-3p (ET).

