Promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL jumped from 72nd place into first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JUNE 14-20, with PROGRESSIVE again in second and INDEED, last week's number one, falling to third place.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#72 last week; 57153 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 53900) INDEED (#1; 50890) THE HOME DEPOT (#4; 45323) THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST (#6; 35838) LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#13; 35281) DQ DAIRY QUEEN (#14; 33125) iHEARTRADIO (#3; 31264) ALGORITHM PODCAST (--; 29511) GRAINGER (#12; 28742)

