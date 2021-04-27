Now On The Radio, Too

AUDACY's LGBTQ+ CHANNEL Q will carry CROOKED MEDIA's podcast "LOVETT OR LEAVE IT" MONDAYS 1-2:30p (ET) beginning JUNE 28th. The podcast is hosted by former OBAMA speechwriter JON LOVETT and was spun off from "POD SAVE AMERICA."

“We’re delighted to build on our existing partnership with CROOKED MEDIA and deliver LOVETT OR LEAVE IT to our CHANNEL Q audience, over the air in 32 markets and digitally nationally via station’s stream on the AUDACY platform, each weekday,” said EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. “The show’s quick and witty flair for discussing the most relevant topics surrounding today’s political and pop culture landscapes is what differentiates itself and we look forward to welcoming the show to the CHANNEL Q family.”

“LOVETT OR LEAVE IT is a show where JON LOVETT talks about everything from the most pressing political and social issues, to what everyone is bingeing on TV, to the latest trends in scientific advancement -- all with his incredibly intelligent and hilarious point of view,” said CROOKED MEDIA SVP/Programming SANDY GRANT. “We’re so excited to expand our partnership with AUDACY to bring LOVETT OR LEAVE IT to even more listeners around the country and to kick it off with our special Pride episode ‘Out of The Closets and Into the Streets.’”

