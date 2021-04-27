6-Part Podcast

The RECORDING ACADEMY and EBONY have partnered to commemorate BLACK MUSIC MONTH with a six-part podcast series, "RECORDING ACADEMY X EBONY: BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE PODCAST," hosted by MC LYTE. The show will premiere on THURSDAY (6/24) at 8p (ET), streaming live on EBONY.COM, EBONY's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages, and at GRAMMY.COM, and will include interviews with H.E.R.; JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS; LEDISI; YOLANDA ADAMS; former BET NETWORKS Chair/CEO DEBRA LEE; and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP General Counsel and EVP/Business & Legal Affairs JEFF HARLESTON.

"We are so excited to highlight the great work of our BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE members and honor BLACK MUSIC MONTH through our joint podcast series in partnership with EBONY," said RECORDING ACADEMY SVP/Partnerships & Business Development ADAM ROTH. "We look forward to sharing these powerful discussions that elevate Black music creators within the music community and continue to inspire a new generation of talent."

"We are thrilled to partner with the RECORDING ACADEMY to celebrate and spotlight the artists and creators within the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE and to be able to share their incredible journeys and stories through this dynamic, new series with our audiences. EBONY remains committed to ensuring that the Black experience and perspective is always amplified and music is at the epicenter of that experience. Black music is and has always been the connector of all communities across the globe and its creators' contribution is immeasurable," said EBONY CEO MICHELE GHEE. "These conversations are compelling and so necessary to ignite ways to tell the stories of our rich musical legacy and to recognize those who have contributed so greatly to it."

« see more Net News