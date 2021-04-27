LPFM Actions

The FCC has fined IGLESIA SINAI PENTECOSTES, INC. $1,500 for a late license renewal application for low power FM WLDC-LP/GOSHEN, IN. The Commission said that the licensee did not respond to a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture proposing the fine.

In addition, the Enforcement Bureau has denied a motion by CHINESE VOICE OF GOLDEN CITY to quash a Letter of Inquiry and stay further investigations into whether it operated low power FM KQLS-LP/LAS VEGAS after its license expired. The Bureau said that motions to quash are only appropriate against subpoenas and not against letters of inquiry; as for the substance of the motion, the Bureau rejected claims that it lacked jurisdiction, that the letter was "threatening, coercive, and is meant to thwart CVGC's ability to seek judicial review," that the licensee has a right to operate the station pending resolution of its appeal, and that granting the motion would serve the public interest.

