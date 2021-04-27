Anna & Raven

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS nationally syndicated personalities ANNA & RAVEN, have started their new charity initiative “ANNA & RAVEN’s Adopt and Rescue”. Their plan is to work with their local affiliates on a monthly basis across the country, and pick towns with animal shelters and rally listeners to adopt as many pets as possible in one weekend.

The first event is this SUNDAY (6/27) at LITTLE SHELTER in HUNTINGTON, NY. ANNA AND RAVEN will be on site all day with affiliate CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK-F (WALK 97.5)/NASSAU-SUFFOLK encouraging LONG ISLAND listeners to stop by and adopt a pet.

Co-host ANNA ZAP remarked, “RAVEN and I both have adopted shelter pets and they have truly been a wonderful gift in our lives. We hope other families will feel the same way we do and give a dog or cat their forever home.” RAVEN added, “The folks at LITTLE SHELTER do amazing work, so whatever we can do to give them exposure, get a bunch of pets adopted and truly make families happier, we are all-in for.”

ANNA & RAVEN will continue their adventure next month in CONNECTICUT, when they team up with affiliate CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT.

