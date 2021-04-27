Komando

KIM KOMANDO is adding a new daily afternoon tech tip feature to her syndicated offerings. The KOMANDO DIGITAL LIFE TECH TIP, a one-minute feature with a one-minute commercial accompaniment, debuts JULY 12th and will be available free to stations and streaming platforms in all formats.

KOMANDO's three-hour weekend show airs on over 420 stations and her DAILY TECH UPDATE morning tech tip feature airs on 389 stations.

