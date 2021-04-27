SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" weeknight show has a new affiliate in host BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON's hometown radio station. BICOASTAL MEDIA Country KFLY (US101 COUNTRY)/EUGENE, OR has added the show, effective TODAY (6/21). He replaces the syndicated "The Big Time With WHITNEY ALLEN" as the 7p to midnight show on the station, in addition to replacing the weekend version, "The Big Time SATURDAY Night."

KFLY OM/PD VAL STEELE told ALL ACCESS, "B-DUB worked at our stations back when he was 20, and grew up in this market. So excited to have him 'home' again!"

B-DUB shared the news on FACEBOOK over the weekend, writing, "I’ve been in radio full time for 18 years, and have never been on in my hometown. Until MONDAY. Thank you to one of my early believers, VAL STEELE, for making this possible. Catch me every night on US101 COUNTRY starting MONDAY!"





