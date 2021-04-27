Happy 4th

ABC AUDIO is offering affiliates three specials for the JULY 4th weekend.

The specials include ABC NEWS RADIO's "PRESS PLAY," a three-hour look at how Americans will have fun this SUMMER, hosted by JASON NATHANSON; "FORTY ON THE FOURTH," highlighting Rock albums turning 40 years old this year, hosted by MATT WOLFE; and a Country special, "FRONT & CENTER'S FOURTH OF JULY HAPPY HOUR," hosted by CHASE RICE and featuring "Country music's greatest drinking songs," with contributions from CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, THOMAS RHETT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, and others.

Find out more from CHRISTOPHER VENICE at christopher.venice@abc.com.

