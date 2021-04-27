Back row: Kent Earls, Mya Hansen, Rusty Gaston, Scott Safford. Front row: Kane Brown, Joybeth Taylor

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's joint publishing venture with artist RCA NASHVILLE KANE BROWN, VERSE 2, has signed artist-songwriter JOYBETH TAYLOR to her first publishing deal. The ALABAMA native began songwriting at the age of seven and moved to NASHVILLE to pursue her passion after she graduated from high school. Since then, she has independently penned over 200 songs per year. TAYLOR made her debut as an artist in 2019 with the release of her EP, "I See Memories."

“After listening to just a few of her songs, we knew JOYBETH was destined for greatness and will add immense value to our roster,” said VERSE 2 Pres. KENT EARLS. “We can’t wait for the world to hear many, many of her incredible songs. It is an honor to be her first publisher."

“I have prayed for this for years,” said TAYLOR. “To be able to work with a team like SONY and VERSE 2 surpasses everything I prayed for. I’m so grateful to have found a home and family that truly believe in what I do. This is just the beginning!”

