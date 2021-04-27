Paid Option

LEMONADA MEDIA is the latest podcast producer to offer paid subscriptions through APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions. "LEMONADA PREMIUM" will include bonus content, advance release of podcasts, discounted merchandise and event tickets, behind-the-scenes host access, and other features and will be priced at $4.99/month.

CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, “LEMONADA PREMIUM is a seamless way for listeners to support a mission-driven, women-run network and feel part of it all for less than five bucks a month.”

« see more Net News