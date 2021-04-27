McCollum (Photo: David McClister)

MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER McCOLLUM will take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JULY beginning on MONDAY, JULY 5th and continuing through FRIDAY, JULY 30th. McCOLLUM will share personal stories and the latest Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

