Will Provide Free Consumer Engagement Testing

The PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (PAB) will partner with consumer engagement specialist, SENSORY LOGIC OF MINNEAPOLIS, and JERRY LEE of SPOT Q SERVICES, to provide free consumer engagement testing for audio advertisers. They will test audio commercials for emotional engagement and provide feedback to advertisers to insure ROI.

According to the national advertising agency OMD, engaging audio commercials can produce up to eight times the return-on-investment, compared to non-engaging commercials. Emotionally engaging audio commercials are extremely powerful due to their ability to paint a personal picture in the minds of consumers. Effective audio commercials empower the consumer to relate one on one with a brand.

The PAB will jump start audio testing on behalf of its members. The professional organization will initially pay for testing and feedback for five advertisers group members per market as a way to demonstrate the power of good commercials and how it will enhance their bottom line.

CEO of SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, JIM LOFTUS said, “When I became the CEO of JERRY LEE's AC WBEB (101.1)/PHILADELPHIA, one of our secret weapons was testing creative. Engaging commercials delivered results unlike anything that I’d ever worked with before. Better results provided clients with activated consumers and helped grow our business, making WBEB PHILLY’s #1 station for more than 20 years. I encourage all PAB member radio stations to utilize this free service. Let SPOT Q and SENSORY LOGIC show your team how to follow the science and supercharge commercial copy for your clients.”

