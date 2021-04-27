Winner

The first round of PEABODY AWARDS winners has been announced by the GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, and THE ATLANTIC's "FLOODLINES" podcast was among the honorees. The show, hosted by VANN R. NEWKIRK II, is a retelling of the story of Hurricane KATRINA's effects on NEW ORLEANS.

"FLOODLINES asks us to consider what happens to place, home, relationships, and community when politics, incompetence, and indifference are at the core of how we regard each other," the PEABODY organization explained. "How do we decide who is worthy to live and to return home, and how do we avoid the devastating effects of what happens when our many levels of government fail to act? For its remarkable contributions, and above all, for showing us how interdependent and intertwined our lives and communities are with each other, we celebrate and honor FLOODLINES as a PEABODY AWARD winner."

Other honorees in the first round include APPLE TV+'s "TED LASSO," CBS' "THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT," and several others. The Journalistic Integrity Award went to PBS' JUDY WOODRUFF. while documentarian SAM POLLARD was given a Career Achievement Award. More winners will be announced throughout the remainder of JUNE.

