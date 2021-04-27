Still In Digital Recovery Mode

Since JUNE 3rd, COX MEDIA GROUP has been wrestling with a widely-reported ransomware attack that has handicapped the company at many levels, including email, commercial and music scheduling, as well as streaming audio for at least the last 18 days (NET NEWS 6/3).

As of YESTERDAY evening (6/21), when attempting to stream several CMG radio stations, ALL ACCESS still heard this recorded announcement: “This stream is currently unavailable and we are working diligently to bring it back online. Our radio stations continue to broadcast 24/7 and you can listen to us over the air. Thanks for your patience.”

CMG has still declined any public comment, but there is reportedly a hopeful feeling as sources indicate that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. No specifics, so far.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS deplores these digital attacks and hopes for a full and speedy recovery for our friends at COX MEDIA GROUP -- and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

